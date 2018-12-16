‘Turkey won’t ‘give up’ on Khashoggi murder probe’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DOHA: Turkey’s foreign minister said on Saturday his country would "not give up" on finding out the truth about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom´s consulate in Istanbul.
"We haven´t received any new information or outcome of the investigation from the Saudi side," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on the sidelines of a conference in Turkish ally Qatar.
"Turkey will not give up on this, we will go to the end."
Earlier this month, the minister said Turkey was in talks over a possible United Nations investigation into the October 2 murder, which has provoked global outrage. The 59-year-old Khashoggi, a palace insider turned critic of the Saudi regime, was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-strong Saudi hit squad, according to Turkish officials.
