Newly-elected PFF denied charge without SC order

KARACHI: FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Saturday did not give charge to the newly-elected body being headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, telling it that it will do so after getting a proper order from the Supreme Court.

Three senior persons of the newly-elected PFF including vice-president Sardar Naveed Haider, Mian Rizwan and secretary of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) Sharafat Bukhari on Saturday met the secretary of the FIFA-recognised PFF Col (retd) Ahmad Yar Lodhi at the federation’s headquarters in Lahore.

Sardar told ‘The News’ that they told Lodhi to give them the charge but he replied it will be done only after the PFF gets an order from the Supreme Court.

“We told them it’s okay. It was a cordial meeting during which we also took tea. After that we went to the Supreme Court registry in Lahore where the Returning Officer Amir Salim Rana was also there. We told him the story. Our legal counsel will file an application in the apex court and hopefully we will get an order from the Supreme Court after a hearing in the next few days,” Naveed said.

The PFF elections were held on December 12 in Islamabad under the RO Amir Salim Rana who had been appointed by the Supreme Court.