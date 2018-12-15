Pak squad for hockey series named

LAHORE: Chief selector Islahuddin Siddiqui on Friday announced an 18-member Pakistan team for the FIH Hockey Series Open scheduled from December 17-22 at the National Hockey Stadium here. The Hockey Series Open is an FIH event and the four nations competing here are Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Nepal. Since, Pakistan has been selected for the FIH Pro League, the high profile new event starting from early 2019, the Pakistan side here is not the national side and it will enter as the President XI.

President XI squad: Goal Keepers: Muneebur Rehman & Hafiz Umair.

Defenders: Abid Bhatti, M.Ammar, Samiullah & Mubashar Jibran.

Midfielders: Usman Ghani, Mohibullah, Ali Raza (Gojra) & Asif Hanif.

Forwards: Zaheer Hussain, Abdul Mannan, Murtaza Yaqoob, Awaisur Rehman (captain),

Qamar Bhukhari, Arsalan Haider, Zulqarnain & Mohsin Khan.

The following officials have been named for the President XI.

Manager: Shahid Parvez Bhandara. Coaches: Kashif Jawad and M Shabbir.