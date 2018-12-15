School fee

It was good to learn that the chief justice of Pakistan has taken a strict notice of private schools’ exorbitant tuition fees. Through this, the CJP has helped the poor to raise their voice. There are an overwhelming majority of people who hardly make both ends meet and are unable to send their children to private schools. Owing to the exorbitant fee of private schools, they fail to provide quality education to their children. As a result, they are compelled to send their children to government schools. But these schools have comparatively poor quality of education as that of private schools. Hence, the deprived children remain unaware of real education.

However it is heartening to know that the Supreme Court has issued orders to private schools and asked them to bring down the monthly fee to a reasonable amount. If it is implemented in letter and spirit, the day is not so far when children of the poor will be able to fulfil their dreams of studying in a prestigious education institution.

Areena Aslam Mohammadi

Sukkur