December 15, 2018
December 15, 2018

Service rules

Newspost

December 15, 2018

Every efficient and effective organisation is run on certain defined rules and regulations, but it is a painful reality that there still exists a few federal organisations which do not follow the standard rules for employees.

Regular employees of so many organisations are deprived of properly framed and approved employees service rules which guarantee them a timely promotion, transfer, pension and other perks and privileges. For how long will employees continue to suffer? Is there a competent authority who will take notice of this injustice and order all organisations to implement the rules in letter and spirit?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

