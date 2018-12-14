PK-30 by-poll on February 20

MANSEHRA: The by-election on constituency PK-30, which had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Member Provincial Assembly Mian Ziaur Rehman, would be held on February 20 next year. The Election Commission of Pakistan announced by-election for PK-30 constituency on Thursday.

The constituency had fallen vacant after Supreme Court’s upheld the disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman in a fake degree case last month. The PML-N is in a consultation process to finalise name of its aspirant to retain constituency, which it had won in general elections. Ahmad Hussain Shah, who had lost to PML-N Mian Ziaur Rehman by a margin of fewer than 300 votes had quit Pakistan People’s Party and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf last month after Chief Minister Mahmood Khan assured him the ticket for the by-election. According to the schedule, the aspirants could submit their nominations papers with the returning office by December 26 to January 1.