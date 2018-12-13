PFA crackdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a massive crackdown against Frutina juice in order to remove the stock of its guava flavour from the market over proved contamination of Carminic acid (E120) colour in it. The drive was held throughout the province on the special directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman.
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a massive crackdown against Frutina juice in order to remove the stock of its guava flavour from the market over proved contamination of Carminic acid (E120) colour in it. The drive was held throughout the province on the special directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman.