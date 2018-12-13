close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

PFA crackdown

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a massive crackdown against Frutina juice in order to remove the stock of its guava flavour from the market over proved contamination of Carminic acid (E120) colour in it. The drive was held throughout the province on the special directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore