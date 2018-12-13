Nine injured in Lahore road crash

LAHORE: At least nine persons were injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and a rickshaw in Badami Bagh area on Wednesday. The rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. The injured were identified as Sonia, 14, Saima, 30, Majeedan Bibi, 40, Younas, 60, Salmi, 22, Aysha, 30, Liaqat, 60, Bushra, 15 and Salma, 17. Condition of all the injured was said to be out of danger.