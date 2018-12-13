close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 13, 2018

Nine injured in Lahore road crash

December 13, 2018

LAHORE: At least nine persons were injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and a rickshaw in Badami Bagh area on Wednesday. The rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. The injured were identified as Sonia, 14, Saima, 30, Majeedan Bibi, 40, Younas, 60, Salmi, 22, Aysha, 30, Liaqat, 60, Bushra, 15 and Salma, 17. Condition of all the injured was said to be out of danger.

