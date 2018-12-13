close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
December 13, 2018

President Alvi, King Salman discuss bilateral ties

Top Story

A
APP
December 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday met Saudi King and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and discussed issues of mutual interests. The two sides also discussed the bilateral ties, trade, investments and economic

issues, says a press release. Pakistan’s acting ambassador to Saudi Arabia Zeeshan Ahmed and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Shahryar Akbar Khan were present during the meeting.

