Hamza tried to flee, claims Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said the country’s security agencies are fully alert and will not let those who have looted the national wealth flee abroad.

Commenting on the arrest of former railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and his brother Salman Rafiq in the Paragon Housing scam and placement of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz’s name on Exit Control List (ECL), the minister said: “Our courts and institutions will not spare any corrupt now”. “Hamza, who often boasted about his so-called courage and bravery, tried to flee abroad but he did not know that our institutions are fully alert nowadays. They foiled his attempt to flee the country”, he said in a statement on Tuesday. About Khawaja brothers’ arrest, Chohan said their front-man, Qaiser Ameen Butt, had already become an approver against them. He (Butt) has disclosed that Khawaja brothers are the real owner of the Paragon Housing scheme,” the minister said.