ANP says Ehtesab being used for political victimisation

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that accountability (Ehtesab) is being used as a tool to harass political rivals.

Through a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Monday, the nationalist leader said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used for political victimisation of rivals.

“Powers that be are silent over the Panama scandal after handing over government to a specific party,” he said, adding that it reinforced the belief that the Panama scandal was used for political gains.

The ANP leader said the NAB and chief justice silence over the Aleema Khan properties put a question mark over their impartiality.

He said that accountability should have been across the board and must have started from the prime minister and his family.

The ANP leader claimed that those who had brought Imran Khan into powers were stunned by the chaotic economic and political situation in the country.

However, he said, the prime minister would not be given an opportunity to escape.

Mian Iftikhar said that they wanted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to complete its term as it was their first and last term, adding that the government had been exposed within 100 days of its rule.

He said that Pakistan’s foreign and domestic policies had failed, saying his party had been demanding to revisit these disastrous policies for the better future of the country.

The ANP leader added that peace talks in Afghanistan were vital not only for the security and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for Pakistan security.