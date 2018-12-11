Rain provides relief from long dry, chilly weather

Islamabad : After a prolonged dry spell, the intermittent rain caused a sigh of relief for the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday, bringing the temperature down. The long-awaited rain-spell of this winter was although not of much intensity in most parts of the country but subsided the prevailing smoggy conditions caused due to pollution in air.

The rain will significantly decrease temperatures across the country and add chill to the weather. A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and is likely to persist during next 48 hours.

The first winter rain will help dissipate smog that was causing health hazards to the citizens and inconvenience while travelling. The dry spell caused chest related diseases, for the citizens who were suffering from different ailments and allergies due to dusty and polluted atmosphere and especially the travellers were facing zero visibility on the Motorway.

The first spell of rains to bring about positive impact on all Rabi crops, fruit orchards, vegetable farms, pulses and would help to boost their sowing besides helping in enhancing their production during the season. Health experts said the rain would hopefully end dry cough, cold, chest and throat infections and other health problems caused by the dry spell.

With the first snowfall of winter 2018 on early Monday morning, the tourists from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have started visiting Murree to enjoy the glimpses of snow covered hill tops.

Thousands of tourists throng to enjoy the snowfall of the winter at Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, the Mall and Ayubia. Murree’s adjoining Galiyat. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported on Monday morning spell, the Rawalpindi received around 14 mm at Chaklala and 10 mm at Shmasabad of rainfall while more rain with snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places of Rawalpindi division during the next 24 hours.