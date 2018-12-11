Arrests at MSL over suspected ‘betting activity’

JOHANNESBURG: Two men were arrested at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday, during the Mzansi Super League (MSL) match between Durban Heat and Jozi Stars, amid concerns about their possible involvement in “betting activity”.

They were released on bail after being charged with trespassing.The two British citizens were reportedly watching the match from a hospitality suite at the ground when the arrests happened. This is the second such incident at an MSL game, after organisers confirmed that two other men were arrested at the beginning of the tournament, during Paarl Rocks’ home game against Tshwane Spartans at Boland Park on November 18.

CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe suggested that MSL organisers were closely monitoring instances of spectators at grounds relaying live information to assist gambling operations - a practice known as “court-siding”.