Open for public

I was extremely pleased to visit the highly guarded Aiwan-e-Sadr building on Saturday (December 8). In an unprecedented move, the government has allowed public access to the building. It was a lifetime experience of watching people and children strolling in the lush green gardens of the President House, once restricted to select people from elitist class and those at the helms of affairs only.

It’s a great step taken to bridge the gap between the government and the people. I hope the doors of the PM House will also be opened for the public soon.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi