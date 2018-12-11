Internet connectivity

I am an old subscriber of PTCL and have been using the service for the last three decades. These days I am constantly facing poor internet connectivity problem. Despite paying a heavy monthly bill to PTCL, I am facing WiFi connectivity issues on a daily basis. I have lodged countless complaints and personally visited the PTCL office, but the staff present at the office couldn’t help. It is pertinent to mention here that PTCL launched its students internet package at Rs900 per month which has now reached to Rs2,900 per month (including service tax and withholding tax) but its services are getting worse.

My school- and university-going children face a lot of trouble while completing their homework and assignments due to slow service of internet connectivity. The PTCL authorities must look into the matter and solve this chronic problem in a timely manner.

Israr Ayoubi

Karachi