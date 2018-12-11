Zong 4G partners with Careem

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G has entered into a strategic alliance with Careem to provide voice and data services for Careem captains, a statement said.

The deal was signed in the presence of Zong 4G Acting Chief Commercial Officer Moied Javeed and Careem Managing Director Junaid Iqbal, along with the management of both companies. The strategic alliance would provide tailored affordable voice and data services to Careem captains through Zong 4G.

Careem Managing Director Junaid Iqbal said, “Careem’s partnership with Zong 4G is an illustration of how companies can work together and simplify lives of people with innovative tech-solutions.”