Man gunned downfor demanding labour

PAKPATTAN: A man was shot dead by a landlord and his son for demanding labour here on Sunday.

Reportedly, Yaqoob was the servant of accused landlord Afzal of Chak Muhammad Pur Mahenddiwala.

Afzal ordered Yaqoob to bring his father Waryam, 75, to knit the bed. When Waryam did his job and demanded a wage, Afzal and his son Zeeshan shot him dead. Police registered a murder case against the accused.

Impersonator held: Police on Sunday arrested a man who was taking exam instead of original candidate for appointment in the police department.

The DSP investigation caught fake candidate Iqrar Hussain who was taking exam instead of original candidate Muhammad Imran at the examination centre Government Faria Postgraduate College. Police have registered a case.

CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED IN TWO INCIDENTS: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday.

Shakeel of Arifwala was going home on his motorbike but when he reached near Chak Bharas, two unidentified armed dacoits snatched cash and a cellphone worth Rs96,000 at gunpoint and fled.

In another incident, a medicine company’s salesman M Ejaz, along with the company driver Zulfiqar, was going to the office but when they reached near Gulshan Noor Colony, Qaboola Town, two armed dacoits opened fire. Both of them narrowly escaped the firing.

Dacoits snatched Rs22,000 cash from them at gunpoint and escaped.

14 hours gas loadshedding flayed: Citizens have shown concern over more than 14 hours of unscheduled gas loadshedding here on Sunday.

Scores of citizens demanded the Sui gas authorities of taking notice of the prolong loadhsedding of gas which paralysed the routine life of the people.