KMU announces MBBS, BDS results

PESHAWAR Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar has announced MBBS and BDS 2nd Professional Annual Examinations 2018 results.

A total of 2147 students of all affiliated public and private sector medical and dental colleges of the province appeared in the examination of which1540 were declared successful. The overall passing percentage of MBBS was 75 while that of BDS was 57.

According to the gazette notification issued by KMU Examination Section, in the said MBBS 2nd professional exam Shahrain Shams of Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar secured 607 marks and stood first, Faryal Masaud and Gul Rukh Noreen of Khyber Medical College Peshawar with 603 marks shared the second position and Ahmad Irtaza of the same college grabbed third position.