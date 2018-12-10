NGO to upgrade 10 Islamabad schools

Islamabad : Following the public-private partnership model to further the cause of education in the Islamabad Capital Territory, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has planned to allow NGO Moawin Foundation to upgrade 10 schools overseen by it in rural areas.

While the FDE continues to have control of the school buildings, staff members and syllabus, the NGO will offer help for building renovation, electrification by installing solar panels, clean water's supply by sinking tube wells and installing purification plants, teachers hiring, and staff training.

The NGO headed by former naval chief Admiral (r) M Asif Sandila will use a small part of the school buildings to monitor the execution of the upgradation plans.

The Moawin Foundation adopts government schools through a formal memorandum of agreement for ensuring quality education and vocational training to students in rural areas.

It representatives, including Admiral (r) M Asif Sandila and Hamid Ali Khan, met FDE chief Dr Ali Ahmad Kharal and his team members and briefed them about the work being carried out by the organisation and keen desire to work for the development of public sector education.

Dr Kharal appreciated efforts of Moawin Foundation and promised his support to the NGO for improving the standards of primary and secondary education in government schools of Islamabad's rural areas.