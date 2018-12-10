Foreign investment

German-based automobile and tech companies have shown interest and desire to invest in Pakistan. If this foreign direct investment comes in the country, it will create lots of job opportunities for a majority of the Pakistani people. There will also be a positive impact on foreign reserves and balance of payment. This will also create a way to export technical manpower to Germany. Pakistan will also be able to import latest equipment and tools from Germany at subsidised rates. It is time to attract more foreign investors to Pakistan to invest in different fields and companies. This is better than agreeing to harsh conditions to get bailout packages from both friendly countries and financial institutions.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad