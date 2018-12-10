Pakistan Mountain Festival concludes with screening of international films

Islamabad: The two-week long eighth Pakistan Mountain Festival concluded with the screening of international mountain films and cultural and music performances and the mountain youth forum here at the Lok Virsa on Sunday.

The brief concluding ceremony recognised the services of the supporting organizations and individuals. The festival is the flagship annual event of the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) to commemorate the importance of the mountains. This year the festival was supported by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Centre for Culture Development, Gilgit-Baltistan Youth Council and Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC).

The Mountain Cultural Showcase was the last event that comprised of an exhibition of paintings by 20 art teachers and display of handicrafts and horticultural products and cultural performances from different regions. The films screened at the Pakistan Mountain Festival were some of the best selected from the Inkafest International Mountain Film Festival, which takes place in Peru -- South-America.