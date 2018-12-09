close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

Facebook VP visits JSF

Islamabad

December 9, 2018

Rawalpindi : Vice President of Public Policy for Asia-Pacific for Facebook, Simon Milner along with his team; Mr Sarim and Ms Sehar Facebook inc and Mr Fahad (Social worker) joined Jamila Sultana Foundation (JSF) and selected the foundation as a role model thalassaemia centre to introduce Facebook feature ‘Pakistan Safe Blood Shortage through Digital Technology,’ says a press release.

Ms Kainat and Ms Saira from Safe Blood Transfusion Programme (SBTP) coordinated the event and the visit to JSF. Special thanks to Dr Hassan Abbas Zaheer and SBTP team our most precious partners. Over 800 thalassaemia patients are registered with JSF getting all complementary services including blood transfusion, lab tests, medicines and limited BMT services.

There are100,000 thalassaemia major patients in Pakistan with annual increase/growth of 7 000 per annum. Whereas about 6 million people are thalassaemia minor/carrier who can produce thalassaemia major. Only awareness and prevention can be the only tool to deal with this disease. We are expecting Federal Health Minister Aamir Kiani who promised to visit us and announce comprehensive govt policy to deal with this threat.

