FFF announce profit for fifth straight year

PARIS: The French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Saturday a fifth successive year of profit with their accounts up by 821,000 euros ($935,000) for the season 2017-2018. Their annual financial report, which concluded on June 30, showed a 9,000 euros ($10,2000) increase compared to the previous year. The association’s yearly income grew from 236.45m euros ($269m) to 267.39 million euros ($304.3m). It doesn’t take into consideration France’s World Cup victory in Russia. Speaking at the FFF’s winter meeting in Paris, Treasurer Lionel Boland said it was mainly helped by holding the Europa League final in Lyon as well as other sources. “It takes into consideration the cashflow from hosting the Europa League final. It’s explained by a big increase in tickets and hospitality sales, income from sponsorship partners and television rights.” The accounts were agreed on by 93.54% of the National Assembly.