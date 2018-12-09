All three aspirants withdraw from Mansehra by-elections

MANSEHRA: All three aspirants running for the tehsil council from Parain Union Council have announced to boycott the by-election scheduled to be held on December 23.

Nadir Khan, an independent candidate, Munir Shah of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Chan Peer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are in the run for the office of tehsil councillor from Parain Union Council.

“All three of us have decided to boycott the by-election and moved a joint application to the deputy commissioner, seeking cancellation of the by-poll in Parain,” Nadir Khan, who was accompanied by Shah and Peer, told a joint news conference on Saturday.

The office of tehsil councillor in Parain fell vacant earlier this year when Nadir Khan tendered his resignation to contest general elections from PK-31, Mansehra.

He said that because of law and order, dozens of supporters of the candidates were injured in last elections held in 2016.

“We don’t want to create law and order situation as we are very much clear that if by-elections are held, there might emerge a conflict in the union council,” said Shah.

The elections on 29 seats of the district, tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils and reserved seats are being held on December 23.