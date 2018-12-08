National Voters Day observed

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad University Peshawar observed the ‘National Voters Day’ on Friday in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Sarhad University arranged a seminar “My vote, My identity” to celebrate the day. ECP Deputy Director Syed Khushal Zada was the chief guest. The seminar was attended by the university management, faculty and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Khushal Zada said that people should trust the institutions. He added it was a dilemma that even the educated class did not leave their homes on election day to cast vote.

The official asked the people to shoulder their social responsibility by educating others about the importance of vote.