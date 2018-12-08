PM hails Shanghai Electric’s interest in Pak power sector

ISLAMABAD: The Shanghai Electric Power (SEP) Chairman, Wang Yundan, on Friday evinced his company keen interest to invest in the power sector of Pakistan.

The chairman, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan with his delegation here at the PM Office, also briefed him about the Shanghai Electric Power.The prime minister welcomed Shanghai Electric Power’s decision to invest in Pakistan’s power sector.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to provide maximum facilities and an enabling environment to the investors to benefit from available opportunities in the country. Abraaj Group's Chief Executive Arif Naqvi and federal ministers were also present during the meeting.