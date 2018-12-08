Top seeds reach ITF Futures final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Top seeds moved into the final of men’s singles in the $15000 ITF Futures Tennis Tournament at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Friday.
Top seed Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea got a walkover against third seed Ti Chen from Taipei and second seed Rio Noguchi from Japan won against seventh seed Alexis Canter from Great Britain 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the semi-finals.
Similarly, the fourth-seeded pair of Darko Jandric from Serbia and Shonigmatjon Shofayziyev from Uzbekistan stunned the top-seeded duo of Anton Chekhov from Russia and Kai Wehnelt from Germany 4-6, 6-4 (10-5) in the first semi-final of doubles category.
In the second semi-final, the third-seeded pair of Cheong-Eui Kim from Korea and Rio Noguchi from Japan overpowered the second-seeded Russian duo of Alexander Pavlioutchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.
Meanwhile, Nauman Aftab, Ahmed Kamil and Uzair Khan reached the semi-finals of under-18 singles in another national ranking championship at the PTF Complex.Nauman beat Abdullah Adnan 6-3, 7-5, Ahmed defeated M Abdullah 6-2, 7-5, and Uzair thrashed Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-2.
