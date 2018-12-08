Will Klopp ring changes again?

Jurgen Klopp made seven changes for his side’s midweek match against Burnley — starting without any of the front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since September 2017.

Despite a scare at Turf Moor, Liverpool won 3-1, taking their tally to 39 points after 15 matches — more than any other Anfield side in history.

On Tuesday they face Napoli at Anfield with the prospect of crashing out of the Champions League group stage just over six months after reaching the final — but first they must negotiate a trip to high-flying Bournemouth.