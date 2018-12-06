Bid to smuggle betel nuts foiled

The Pakistan Customs claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of betel nuts on Wednesday. According to a Customs spokesperson, Deputy Collector Customs Muhammad Faisal received information about possible smuggling of betel nuts to Karachi from Lahore and a special team intercepted a trailer on the Superhighway and seized 17,500 kilograms of betel nuts worth Rs4,812,500 in the local market. Another trailer of betel nuts worth Rs5,500,000 was also seized by the authorities. The driver and a cleaner of the trailer were arrested and a case was registered. Further investigations are underway.