Man wishing to marry climbs pylon

Police on Wednesday took a man into custody who climbed up an electricity pole in Korangi wishing to get married.

According to Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police Ali Raza, Muhammad Shakir, a resident of Shah Faisal Colony, climbed the high-tension pylon near Singer Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area and immediately caught attention of media persons, police, rescue teams and a large number of people.

He said the police tried to persuade him to climb down but he remained on the pole for over four hours until he was brought down by a rescue team. Among other things, the man sought help with getting married and demanded the transfer of the Awami Colony police station SHO.

Police officer Raza said Shakir, who used to work at a garment factory, was a drug addict and drugs were seized from his motorcycle. He was taken into custody while his family was also called to the police station.