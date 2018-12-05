close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
WHO panel to study gene editing

World

AFP
December 5, 2018

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Monday it is creating a panel to study the implications of gene editing after a Chinese scientist controversially claimed to have created the world’s first genetically-edited babies. “It cannot just be done without clear guidelines,” the head of the United Nations health agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in Geneva. “WHO is putting together experts and we are working with member states...to discuss the standards and guidelines that can cover the ethical and social safety issues,” added Tedros, a former Ethiopian health minister.

