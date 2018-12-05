Governor wants work on Ouch Canal Project expedited

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has directed the Irrigation Department to speed up work on the Ouch Canal Project and instructed the Finance Department to ensure required funds for the timely completion of the project.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting to review the progress on the project here at the Governor’s House on Tuesday.

Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Secretary Irrigation, Director General remodeling of Warsak Canal Project, chief engineer, Irrigation and other relevant officials were present.

The Irrigation Department officials said the water pumps were being manufactured in China and motors would be imported from Germany. These two important items would be delivered to the Irrigation Department in August, next year.

The governor said that Ouch Canal Project is very important as on completion that would help irrigate thousands of acres of barren land.

He hoped the water would be supplied to the Ouch Canal before the next wheat crop sowing season.