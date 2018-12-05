District judges to lead drug procurement committees

The Sindh health department on Tuesday announced the constitution of unified sub-committees at district level to purchase and supervise local purchases of 15 per cent medicines for all public hospitals in the province.

Government-run hospitals in Sindh are facing an acute shortage of medicines as the health department has not issued a tender in this regard. To be headed by the district and sessions judge of each district, these sub-committees have been constituted through a notification by the Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Usman Chachar on directives from the Sindh High Court.

According to a notification issued by the health department, all previous procurement committees for local purchases of medicines have been withdrawn, while new committees will comprise the district health officer (DHO), medical superintendent, incharge of respective health facilities, representatives of the deputy commissioner and the district accounts officer in addition to the district and sessions judge as chairman of each sub-committee.

The health department said these sub-committees would ascertain the needs and demands of health facilities and to ensure a 15 per cent local purchase through local competition under SPPRA rules.

The committees would also ensure the provision and shifting of procured medicines to the health facilities, the notification said, adding that the committees could also acquire the services of any technical member if required.