Prof Soz criticises Indian army chief’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Senior Congress leader and former Indian minister Professor Saifuddin Soz has criticised Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for trespassing constitutional limits by creating havoc in the country’s constitution and its democratic polity.According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Professor Soz in a statement issued in Srinagar, said, “I feel sad that the well-established institutions and their sphere of activities that have also been well-defined in the past, have now started getting trespassed by some people who refuse to appreciate the provisions of the constitution of India, both in letter and in spirit.

To cite a case in point is the sustained rhetoric of General Rawat who feels free to comment on situations of political nature and the General’s remarks often carry implications for the society, at large.”

Soz said General Rawat tries to set a new trend that he is not bound by the rules of business indicated for him, in the warrant of his appointment. “It has never been the case at any point of time since India’s independence.”

He deplored that the Indian opposition was not taking any notice of the General’s rhetoric which certainly shows India in poor light, internationally.

“I feel doubly sad that ministers after ministers in the Modi government have started accepting the Modi rhetoric on issues simply because they think that the rhetoric might help them at the hustings.