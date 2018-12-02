Security of Pirwadhai bus stand checked

Rawalpindi : Punjab Minister for Transport, Jehanzeb Khan Kitchi, visited General Bus Stand Pirwadhai Rawalpindi at midnight and examined the implementation of SoP chalked out by provincial government to ensure fool proof security measures, cleanliness and proper facilitation for travellers.

RTA Secretary Khalid Yameen Satti and other concerned officers were accompanied the Minister on this occasion.

Provincial Minister expressed his displeasure over the unhygienic conditions and inadequate sanitary arrangements at general bus stand and asked the concerned officers to look into the matter seriously and adopt every possible step to strictly implementation of SoP framed to ensure proper facilities for transporters as well as passengers and travellers. He was of the view that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial government providing shelter to shelter less people and similar facilities were being provided at general bus stand.

Jehanzeb Khan Kitchi warned that crackdown will be conducted against all illegal transport stands in the province and encroachments would be removed by taking action against land grabbers.

During his visit, the Provincial Transporter Minister also talked the passengers as well as transporters about the facilities provided at general bus stand, Pirwadhai. He said that concerned departments had been asked to take action against overcharging, overloading and violation of traffic rules. He said that public transport would be maintained properly and their fitness certificates would also be obtained after thorough examination to ensure safety of passengers.