Karim, Elias march into Pak Open Squash final

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and former world junior champion and second seed Diego Elias of Peru made short work of their opponents to march into the final of prestigious Pakistan Open Squash at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club Karachi.

In a one-sided semis played on Saturday, Karim Abdel Gawad spared just 25 minutes to dispose of Nafiizwan Adnan (Malaysia) 11-8, 11-5, 11-7. The Malaysian was no match to Gawad who had many tricks up his sleeves during brief but entertaining first semis. His drop shots from the back of court and his ability to kill the ball in front of the court were really special.

Elias took just 24 minutes to show Arturo Salazar (Mexico) the door. Elias won 11-9, 11-4, 11-1.

Top seed Yathreb Adel (EGY) and her countrywomen Nadine Shahin made it to the final in ladies category. Yathreb Adel (EGY) got better of Zeina Mickawy (EGY) 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7 whereas Nadine Shahinprevailed over 6th seed Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam 11-8, 11-7, 11-7. The match lasted just 20 minutes.