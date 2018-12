Donkey King’s popularity: Bridegroom decorates donkey to celebrate his Mehndi

KARACHI: The popularity of Geo’s animated film Donkey King held its spell as a bridegroom decorated a donkey to celebrate his Mehndi ceremony in Chiniot.

The bridegroom and his friends danced to the tune of drum beats which enthralled the viewers. The film has done a business of Rs20.2 million.