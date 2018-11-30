Diamond, Hawks in NBP-ICA Crickets semis

ISLAMABAD: Diamond Club sailed into semis by defeating Majid Memorial Club by 7 wickets in the NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship 2018 here at Diamond Ground on Thursday. Shayan Shaikh claimed 4 wickets to destroy Majid Memorial batting line-up, as Diamond achieved the target of 147 runs in 20.3 overs.

Scores: Majid Memorial Club 147 in 36.2 overs (Mohsin Jameel 47*, Awais Khattak 31, Mustafa Kamal 21, Shayan Shaikh 4 for 31). Diamond Club 148 for 3 in 20.3 overs (M Bilal 51, Sajawal Riaz 40, M Nadeem 21*, Kamran Khan 2 for 31).

Islamabad Hawks also entered semifinals when they beat Quaid-i-Azam club by 152 runs at Bhutto GroundScores: Islamabad Hawks 227 in 31.5 overs (Hassan Nasir 72, Kamran Riaz 51, Farmanullah Khan 22, Ajab Noor Durrani 3 for 34, Asad Kazmi 2 for 54, Allah Yar 2 for 59). Quaid-i-Azam Club 70 in 18 overs (Umar Riaz 33, M Umer 16*, Farmanullah Khan 6 for 23, Rashid Khan 2 for 11).

The semi-finals will be played on December 3. Diamond will vie against Classic at Diamond Ground, while Essco will be taking on Islamabad Hawks at Marghzar Ground. The final will be held on December 5.