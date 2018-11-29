Asfandyar welcomes opening of Kartarpur corridor

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Wednesday welcomed opening of Kartarpur corridor paving the way for Sikh community of India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without any visa.

In a press statement issued here, Asfandyar Wali said the step would not only resolve problems being faced by business community of both the countries, but also promote tourism in the region.

“Opening of Kartarpur border after 71 years will help improve relations between Pakistan and India,” Asfandyar remarked. He also said that the same gesture should also be exhibited at Afghan border. “We have to improve our diplomatic relations with all the neighbouring countries,” he added.