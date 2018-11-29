PML-N destroyed LG institutions: Aleem

LAHORE: Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that in the upcoming new local government system in Punjab each city and village would be focused and funds would be distributed keeping in view the population size which would result in new era of progress.

He stated this while talking to the delegations from Kasur and Nankana Sahab districts which called on him here.He said that in the past 10 years PML-N deliberately destroyed the institutions of local government and no powers were delegated to them so that all powers and every penny was in the hands of Shahbaz Sharif.

The senior minister said there would be delimitation to ascertain new constituencies while new bill was also in the final shape.He said that village and neighbourhood councils would be given maximum representation at the local level and they would be getting 30 per cent of funds of annual development programme. He said that local developmental projects would also be started even at the village level and people would be given maximum ownership of these local government institutions.

The senior minister said new audit system was being devised to make the local government system free from corruption. Computerisation of the local government institutions has also been started in which government employees would also be given training before time for which practical work has also been started, he added.

Those who met the minister are: MNA Brig (r) Ejaz Ali Shah, MPA Mian Atif, Moon Khan and Arshad Sahi from Nankana Sahab, Mrs Masood Bhatti, Dr Azeem Uddin Lakhawi, Rashid Tufail, Maqsood Sabir Ansari, Sardar Nadar, Muhammad Hussain Dogar, Rana Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Azam from Kasur. Provincial Minister Col (r) Hashim Dogar was also present.The delegates discussed political situation of their districts.