Over 1,000 held in a week for possessing illegal weapons

As many as 1,076 suspects have been arrested from different parts of Sindh over the past week for possessing illegal weapons, the Sindh police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that during the Sindh police’s weekly drive from November 20 to November 26, the police have arrested 1,076 suspects with 22 hand grenades, 1,190 other weapons and 4,697 rounds of ammunition.

According to a report presented to Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, the Shaheed Benazirabad police arrested 319 suspects, the Sukkur police arrested 139, the Hyderabad police arrested 151, the Larkana police arrested 132 and the Mirpurkhas police arrested 49 suspects.