Thu Nov 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2018

Man stabs wife to death for ‘honour’

Karachi

In yet another murder for so-called honour, a man stabbed his wife to death at their home in Surjani Town’s Nasiri Goth on Wednesday. The woman was identified as 35-year-old Samina and her killer, her husband, as Javed. The police found the body after the locals informed them about it.

Her body was then taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to her family. The investigators also claimed to have arrested the husband who they believe was involved in the murder.

SHO Rana Mashooq Ali said the arrested suspect has admitted to killing his wife with a knife because he claims she was involved with another man. The officer said that a case has been registered and the police are making further inquiries into the matter.

