Tue Nov 27, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 27, 2018

Spectra-18 to open at IIU today

Islamabad

Islamabad: The annual mega event of International Islamic University (IIU) comprising of more than 50 competitions SPECTRA-18 will kick off here on Tuesday (today). The inaugural ceremony of the event will be held here at the Auditorium Faculty Block- II Male Campus Sector H-10.

IIU President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Al Draiweesh will be the chief guest at the event, which features competitions in documentary, debates, drama, sports, essay writing, calligraphy, Qiraat, Naat media hunt, technical event, arts competitions, social events, literary

events, dawah and tarbiah, seminars/lectures, adventures, and many other competitions.

The Grand Sports Gala will kick off on Wednesday on the new campus of the university. The mega event will continue until December 18 to be held by the Students Advisor Office on the Male Campus Sector H-10 of the university.

