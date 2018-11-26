Conference on neuro disorder

‘Face pain condition can be cured’

By our correspondent

LAHORE: The noted professor of neurosurgery at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences of Lahore General Hospital, Dr Khalid Mahmood, gave demonstration of the treatment of face pain disease without surgery during a conference on the disease of trigeminal neuralgia.

Prof Khalid Mahmood said that in the past the diseases of brain and face were much difficult and odd for the patients but with the passage of time latest research had made it much easier to treat them. He said that patients suffering from trigeminal neuralgia could now get rid of this difficulty within a short time.

The young doctors participating in the event from all over the country appreciated the efforts of Dr Khalid Mahmood who introduced revolutionary method of treatment in the neurosciences field.

Three doctors from Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Unit II attended the three day conference. Dr. Zafdam presented research papers on eyebrow incision endoscopic brain surgery, Dr Adeeb on brain surgery without anaesthesia and Dr Hassan Khosa on advanced technique of upper neck vertebrae fixation.

Prof Khalid Mahmood called upon the young doctors to learn and benefit from such latest developments.