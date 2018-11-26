Urdu language key to national cohesion,unity: VC Swabi varsity

SWABI: Women University Swabi Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatma Khattak has said that Urdu is key to the national cohesion and unity.

Speaking as chief guest at the concluding session of two-day social work seminar at the Women University, Swabi, she said Urdu embodied the legacy, culture and identity of the country.

The seminar was organised by students of the Urdu Department as part of the mandatory social service programme.

Since its inception, the university has made it mandatory for its students to render social services for the uplift and welfare of the society. The university envisions close working relationships with the community as an integral strategy for the betterment of humanity and sustainable development.

It is also one of the basic requirements for obtaining a degree at the university. The activity consisted of two parts. The first session was devoted to the topic “Conservation and Protection of Water”, while the second session was dedicated to the topic “Importance of Urdu Language.”

A large number of students, faculty members and community representatives attended the seminar. The students made presentations, speeches, tableau, poetry, skits and national songs to apprise the audience of the importance of water conservation and promotion of Urdu language.

The community representatives, which were mostly mothers, sisters and relatives of the students, appreciated the university’s efforts for educating the community as well. They also expressed satisfaction over the extra-curricular activities of the university, which will certainly better prepare their daughters for their future roles.

On the topic of water conservation, Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatma Khattak said that it was everyone’s moral, social and civic responsibility to conserve water resources for ourselves and the coming generations.

“We need to develop strategies and plans for the proper use of freshwater resources to reduce unnecessary losses, as fresh clean water is a limited resource and the costly one,” she said. She said that the university intended to launch more projects for the welfare of the community. Such activities will also help make the graduates more responsible and useful members of society.