Human rights conference

Islamabad : On eve of World Human Rights Day, the Network for Human Rights and Justice (NHRJ) is holding “National Human Rights Conference” on December 9 at National Library of Pakistan.

On this special occasion, national and international participants would reiterate their resolve to protect human rights elsewhere. Sharing details of the conference, Lubna Azad, president NHRJ, said that at least 25 persons would be awarded shields in recognition of their services to uphold human rights and serve the people irrespective of their cast, creed or political orientation.

The Network for Human Rights and Justice is arranging the conference in collaboration with National Youth Assembly in which members of the assembly from around the country would participate to highlight the importance of the day.

During the course of the conference, she said that speakers and guests would highlight the importance of protection of human rights in the country.

She said that the conference is basically aimed at creating awareness about human rights among the people and recognizing of the services rendered by human rights’ activists.

“Our network has been striving to protect the rights of people irrespective even those who are living in far-flung areas of the country. We need to create awareness among people to help protect rights of human in the country,” she remarked.