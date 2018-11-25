close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018
Prof Muhammad Ali joins QAU as VC

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2018

Islamabad: Noted academician Professor Dr Muhammad Ali has joined the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) as the new vice chancellor.

Dr. Muhammad Ali has brought his vast experience in higher education to QAU.

He has joined the QAU from the Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad where he was serving as Vice Chancellor.

Originally an eminent academician by professional background, specializing in the field of Biological Sciences, Dr Muhammad Ali’s previous appointments include as a lecturer at the Lawrence College Murree and Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan.

Dr Ali earned his PhD in 1999 from the University of Wales, UK and Post Doc from MU, Colombia USA in 2008. He won 19 national awards on the basis of research and teaching quality including Pakistan Academy of Science Gold Medal, Best University Teacher Award and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Dr Ali completed 25 different research projects and also worked as a project management team for two HEC funded projects worth 79 million rupees. i.e. Establishment of Institute of Biotechnology and Establishment of Center for Undergraduate studies. He also worked as Director, Centre for Undergraduate studies (2005-2008) as Director, Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. He published 219 research papers in international journals with very high impact factor.

