Sun Nov 25, 2018
November 25, 2018
Drastic plastic

November 25, 2018

The excessive use of plastic in Pakistan is adversely impact the environment, but the authorities concerned are paying scant attention to this threat.

It is important to make people realise that plastic pollution is dangerous to human health. The government is requested to introduce alternative to plastic and save the environment for the negative effects of plastic.

Imtiaz Ali

Turbat

