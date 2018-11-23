Bilawal hails decision to open Kartarpur border

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appreciated the decision to open Kartarpur border corridor by Pakistani and Indian governments for Sikh pilgrims, and welcomed the Sikh pilgrims who had travelled to Pakistan to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Recognising the decision as the fulfilment of the dream of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto after a quarter century, Bilawal recalled that Benazir Bhutto had first proposed to grant a visa-free corridor to Kartarpur shrine from the Indian border.

“Since then, Sikh devotees had been impressing upon the government of India to accept Pakistan’s proposal and facilitate Sikh pilgrims visiting their holy shrine,” he said.

Bilawal said the PPP always stood for people to people contact between the two neighbouring countries and every government led by the PPP had taken significant steps to facilitate the Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist pilgrims from India and the world over, to visit their sacred places.

He pledged that the PPP would continue to initiate and support more facilities for non-Muslim pilgrims to visit their holy places in Pakistan.