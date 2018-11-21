LHC benches issue: Lawyers strike enters seventh day

FAISALABAD: The lawyers strike entered seventh day here on Tuesday for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench at Faisalabad.

A large number of District Bar Association (DBA) members thronged the lawyers protest camp at the main road of district courts. The District Bar Association leaders pledged to continue their movement till acceptance of their demand. Local political leaders along with their party workers visited the protest camp and expressed solidarity with the lawyers. MPA Rana Ali Abbas of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz also visited the protest camp.

Meanwhile, a group of young lawyers put barbed wires on the roads, creating problems for the pedestrians and also shut down the offices of prosecution branch and district accounts situated on the premises of district courts.

They also took out a rally which started from the protest camp and culminated at Clock Tower where District Bar Association president Amjad Hussain Malik, DBA secretary Rohail Zafar Kainth and other leaders delivered speeches. They said their movement would continue till acceptance of their demand.

GUJRANWALA: Lawyers continued their strike on seventh day and locked the entrance of sessions court, DC office and the election commission office here on Tuesday. Addressing the lawyers, District Bar Association president Noor Mirza said that their demand of setting up a LHC bench at Gujranwala was genuine and they would continue their protest till fulfillment of demand.

SARGODHA: The District Bar Association (DBA) on Tuesday observed complete strike, demanding establishment of a Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench in the city. Addressing the lawyers, District Bar Association president Sardar Ansar Abbas and general secretary Saadullah Warraich said that setting up a Lahore High Court Bench in Sargodha was the right of the people. He urged the government to consider their demand. Due to the strike, the litigants, who came from far flung areas, faced several problems.